JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE

MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAÏQUE 17 et 18 juillet

DÉMONSTRATION ET CRÉATION COLLECTIVE D’UNE MOSAÏQUE

Intervenante Alexandra Reuss, mosaïste d’art à Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, qui propose des

ateliers et stages pour tout public avec des matériaux classiques et inattendus. .

MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

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English :

MOSAIC THEME DAYS ? july 17 and 18

L’événement JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE