JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE
MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAÏQUE 17 et 18 juillet
DÉMONSTRATION ET CRÉATION COLLECTIVE D’UNE MOSAÏQUE
Intervenante Alexandra Reuss, mosaïste d’art à Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, qui propose des
ateliers et stages pour tout public avec des matériaux classiques et inattendus. .
MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
MOSAIC THEME DAYS ? july 17 and 18
L’événement JOURNEES THEMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA MOSAIQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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