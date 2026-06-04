La Caravane du Sport Grosbliederstroff
La Caravane du Sport Grosbliederstroff dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Grosbliederstroff
La Caravane du Sport
Grosbliederstroff Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-05 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Le CDOS et le CK Val de Sarre vous invitent à participer à La Caravane du Sport .
Cette journée dédiée à la découverte, au partage et à la promotion des activités sportives auprès du grand public.
Au programme
– Présentation d’activités sportives.
– Démonstrations de différents sports.
– Initiations sportives.
– Et plein d’autres surprises …
Buvette et restauration sur place tout au long de la journée.Tout public
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Grosbliederstroff 57520 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 98 61 52 ckvaldesarre57@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
CDOS and CK Val de Sarre invite you to take part in La Caravane du Sport .
A day dedicated to discovering, sharing and promoting sporting activities to the general public.
On the program:
– Presentation of sporting activities.
– Demonstrations of various sports.
– Sports initiation.
– And lots of other surprises…
Refreshments and food available all day long.
L’événement La Caravane du Sport Grosbliederstroff a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES