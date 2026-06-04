Grosbliederstroff

La Caravane du Sport

Grosbliederstroff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-05

Le CDOS et le CK Val de Sarre vous invitent à participer à La Caravane du Sport .

Cette journée dédiée à la découverte, au partage et à la promotion des activités sportives auprès du grand public.

Au programme

– Présentation d’activités sportives.

– Démonstrations de différents sports.

– Initiations sportives.

– Et plein d’autres surprises …

Buvette et restauration sur place tout au long de la journée.Tout public

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Grosbliederstroff 57520 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 98 61 52 ckvaldesarre57@gmail.com

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English :

CDOS and CK Val de Sarre invite you to take part in La Caravane du Sport .

A day dedicated to discovering, sharing and promoting sporting activities to the general public.

On the program:

– Presentation of sporting activities.

– Demonstrations of various sports.

– Sports initiation.

– And lots of other surprises…

Refreshments and food available all day long.

L’événement La Caravane du Sport Grosbliederstroff a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES