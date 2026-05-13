La Fête du Parc rue Haute Terville

Terville

La Fête du Parc

rue Haute parc Châtillon Terville Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-27 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Une soirée de pur Rock & Blues !

Le Parc Châtillon s’enflammera ! Venez vibrer au rythme d’une programmation exceptionnelle pour fêter l’arrivée de l’été comme il se doit.

Deux artistes de renom s’empareront de la scène pour une soirée qui s’annonce mémorable

CharlÉlie Couture En Contrebande l’artiste pluridisciplinaire au style inimitable vous transportera dans son univers poétique et rock.

Greg Zlap Le virtuose de l’harmonica rendra un hommage vibrant à Johnny Hallyday. Frissons garantis !

La soirée sera rythmée et prolongée par l’ambiance survoltée de DJ Kévin Roma !

Les associations tervilloises vous attendent avec impatience ! Des buvettes et des stands de restauration seront à votre disposition sur place pour partager un moment gourmand entre amis ou en famille.

On vous attend nombreux pour faire monter la température au parc !Tout public

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rue Haute parc Châtillon Terville 57180 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 88 82 88 contact@terville.fr

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English :

An evening of pure Rock & Blues!

The Parc Châtillon will be ablaze! Come and vibrate to the rhythm of an exceptional program to celebrate the arrival of summer in style.

Two renowned artists will take to the stage for what promises to be a memorable evening:

CharlÉlie Couture En Contrebande : this multidisciplinary artist with an inimitable style will transport you into his poetic, rock universe.

Greg Zlap: The harmonica virtuoso pays a vibrant tribute to Johnny Hallyday. Chills guaranteed!

And DJ Kévin Roma will keep the party going with an over-the-top vibe!

Tervillois associations look forward to welcoming you! Refreshment stands and food stalls will be on hand for you to enjoy with friends and family.

We’re looking forward to seeing you there to turn up the heat in the park!

L’événement La Fête du Parc Terville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME