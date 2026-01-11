Informations pratiques

LA SEICHE EN SWING, FESTIVAL RÉTRO : RASSO VOITURES ANCIENNES, DANSE (SWING, ROCK, WEST COAST … ), CONCERTS, ANIMATIONS, CONCOURS La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) Sevrier 17 – 19 juillet

du 17 au 19 juillet La Seiche en swing, festival rétro : rasso voitures anciennes, danse (swing, rock, west coast, Boogie … ), concerts, animations, concours

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-07-17T14:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-19T23:59:00.000+02:00

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La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) 35 route de Piron Sevrier



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