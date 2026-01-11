LA SEICHE EN SWING, FESTIVAL RÉTRO : RASSO VOITURES ANCIENNES, DANSE (SWING, ROCK, WEST COAST … ), CONCERTS, ANIMATIONS, CONCOURS La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) Sevrier
vendredi 17 juillet 2026 · La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d'Annecy, Haute-Savoie) · Sevrier
Informations pratiques
LA SEICHE EN SWING, FESTIVAL RÉTRO : RASSO VOITURES ANCIENNES, DANSE (SWING, ROCK, WEST COAST … ), CONCERTS, ANIMATIONS, CONCOURS La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) Sevrier 17 – 19 juillet
du 17 au 19 juillet La Seiche en swing, festival rétro : rasso voitures anciennes, danse (swing, rock, west coast, Boogie … ), concerts, animations, concours
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2026-07-17T14:00:00.000+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-19T23:59:00.000+02:00
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La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) 35 route de Piron Sevrier
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À voir aussi à Sevrier
- Sortie du week-end à La Seiche (lac d’Annecy) La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) Sevrier 10 juillet 2026
- Dimanche salsa, bachata, kizomba à La Seiche La Seiche à Sevrier (Près d’Annecy, Haute-Savoie) Sevrier 12 juillet 2026
- A la rencontre des Savoyards d’autrefois…, Ecomusée du Lac d’Annecy, Sevrier 20 septembre 2026