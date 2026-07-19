Informations pratiques

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

LA VOIE DU COEUR

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-19 07:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-19 2026-08-09

Et si vous vous accordiez une journée pour ralentir, respirer et revenir à l’essentiel ?

Je vous invite à vivre une immersion au cœur de la nature, dans un espace bienveillant et authentique, pour vous reconnecter à vous-même, libérer ce qui pèse et …

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Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 76 18 15

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

What if you took a day to slow down, breathe, and get back to what really matters?

I invite you to immerse yourself in the heart of nature, in a welcoming and authentic setting, to reconnect with yourself, let go of what’s weighing you down, and…

L’événement LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-07-13 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR