LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
Informations pratiques
Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
LA VOIE DU COEUR
Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-19 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-19 2026-08-09
Et si vous vous accordiez une journée pour ralentir, respirer et revenir à l’essentiel ?
Je vous invite à vivre une immersion au cœur de la nature, dans un espace bienveillant et authentique, pour vous reconnecter à vous-même, libérer ce qui pèse et …
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Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 76 18 15
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
What if you took a day to slow down, breathe, and get back to what really matters?
I invite you to immerse yourself in the heart of nature, in a welcoming and authentic setting, to reconnect with yourself, let go of what’s weighing you down, and…
L’événement LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-07-13 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- MARCHES BIEN ÊTRE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 22 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL COURTS CIRCUIT 66 Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 5 septembre 2026