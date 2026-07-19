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AGENDA · Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Heure de début
07:00:00
Ville
66300 Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
60 60 60 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

LA VOIE DU COEUR

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-19 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 15:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-19 2026-08-09

Et si vous vous accordiez une journée pour ralentir, respirer et revenir à l’essentiel ?
Je vous invite à vivre une immersion au cœur de la nature, dans un espace bienveillant et authentique, pour vous reconnecter à vous-même, libérer ce qui pèse et …
  .

Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 15 76 18 15 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

What if you took a day to slow down, breathe, and get back to what really matters?
I invite you to immerse yourself in the heart of nature, in a welcoming and authentic setting, to reconnect with yourself, let go of what’s weighing you down, and…

L’événement LA VOIE DU COEUR Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-07-13 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie (Pyrénées-Orientales)