L’ABBATIALE DE LA SAINTETRINITÉ ET SES CHEFS D’ŒUVRE Fécamp

L’ABBATIALE DE LA SAINTETRINITÉ ET SES CHEFS D’ŒUVRE
2026-02-19 2026-02-26 2026-03-05 2026-04-16 2026-04-23 2026-04-30 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27 2026-09-03 2026-09-10 2026-09-17 2026-09-24
Rendez-vous Maison du Patrimoine, 10 rue des Forts.
Tarifs 7 €, 5 €, gratuité pour les de 18 ans.
Fécamp appartient à la route historique Abbayes de Normandie et est membre de Destination Normandie Médiévale pilotée par la Région Normandie.
Accès exceptionnel à la salle basse. .
10 rue des Forts Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 10 60 96
