Le tour du monde en chansons Saint-Jean-aux-Bois
Le tour du monde en chansons Saint-Jean-aux-Bois dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Saint-Jean-aux-Bois
Le tour du monde en chansons
2 Rue du Couvent Saint-Jean-aux-Bois Oise
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Concert de la Chorale Les Picantins, avec des chants traditionnels du monde entier.
Concert de la Chorale Les Picantins, avec des chants traditionnels du monde entier. .
2 Rue du Couvent Saint-Jean-aux-Bois 60350 Oise Hauts-de-France
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English :
Concert by Les Picantins choir, with traditional songs from around the world.
L’événement Le tour du monde en chansons Saint-Jean-aux-Bois a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par Compiègne Pierrefonds Tourisme