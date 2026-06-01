Saint-Jean-aux-Bois

Le tour du monde en chansons

2 Rue du Couvent Saint-Jean-aux-Bois Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Concert de la Chorale Les Picantins, avec des chants traditionnels du monde entier.

Concert de la Chorale Les Picantins, avec des chants traditionnels du monde entier. .

2 Rue du Couvent Saint-Jean-aux-Bois 60350 Oise Hauts-de-France

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English :

Concert by Les Picantins choir, with traditional songs from around the world.

L’événement Le tour du monde en chansons Saint-Jean-aux-Bois a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par Compiègne Pierrefonds Tourisme