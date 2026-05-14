Port-Vendres

LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION

Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-07-05 06:15:00

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-07-05 2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-09 2026-08-16 2026-08-23 2026-08-30

Face à la mer et aux premières lueurs du jour, voix et musiques se répondent dans une atmosphère suspendue. Un rendez-vous poétique et sensoriel où lectures, paysages et émotions s’unissent au lever du soleil.

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Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89

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English :

Facing the sea and the first light of day, voices and music meet in a suspended atmosphere. A poetic, sensory rendezvous where readings, landscapes and emotions unite at sunrise.

L’événement LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE