LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION Port-Vendres
LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION Port-Vendres dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Port-Vendres
LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION
Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-07-05 06:15:00
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-07-05 2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-09 2026-08-16 2026-08-23 2026-08-30
Face à la mer et aux premières lueurs du jour, voix et musiques se répondent dans une atmosphère suspendue. Un rendez-vous poétique et sensoriel où lectures, paysages et émotions s’unissent au lever du soleil.
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Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 90 03 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Facing the sea and the first light of day, voices and music meet in a suspended atmosphere. A poetic, sensory rendezvous where readings, landscapes and emotions unite at sunrise.
L’événement LECTURES MUSICALES AU LEVER DU SOLEIL 8EME EDITION Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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