Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin Place du Château abbatial Saint-Maurin

Saint-Maurin

Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin

Place du Château abbatial Halle Salle Jardin château abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

16h sous la halle, bal occitan gratuit avec le Duo Cadansé

17h30 dans la salle du château abbatial, concert de flamenco gratuit avec le duo Caramela de un duro

19h restauration sous barnum

21h45 cinéma dans le jardin du château abbatial: Rue Malaga

16h sous la halle, bal occitan gratuit avec le Duo Cadansé

17h30 dans la salle du château abbatial, concert de flamenco gratuit avec le duo Caramela de un duro

19h restauration sous barnum

21h45 cinéma dans le jardin du château abbatial: Rue Malaga .

Place du Château abbatial Halle Salle Jardin château abbatial Saint-Maurin 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 80 81 76 foyerrural47.stmaurin@gmail.com

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English : Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin

4:00 p.m. in the market hall: free Occitan dance with the Duo Cadans%E9

5:30 p.m. in the hall of the abbey castle, free flamenco concert featuring the duo Caramela de un duro

7:00 p.m. food service under the big top

9:45 p.m. movie screening in the garden of the abbey castle: Rue Malaga

L’événement Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin Saint-Maurin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OT Destination Agen