Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin Place du Château abbatial Saint-Maurin
Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin Place du Château abbatial Saint-Maurin samedi 8 août 2026.
Saint-Maurin
Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin
Place du Château abbatial Halle Salle Jardin château abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
16h sous la halle, bal occitan gratuit avec le Duo Cadansé
17h30 dans la salle du château abbatial, concert de flamenco gratuit avec le duo Caramela de un duro
19h restauration sous barnum
21h45 cinéma dans le jardin du château abbatial: Rue Malaga
16h sous la halle, bal occitan gratuit avec le Duo Cadansé
17h30 dans la salle du château abbatial, concert de flamenco gratuit avec le duo Caramela de un duro
19h restauration sous barnum
21h45 cinéma dans le jardin du château abbatial: Rue Malaga .
Place du Château abbatial Halle Salle Jardin château abbatial Saint-Maurin 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 80 81 76 foyerrural47.stmaurin@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin
4:00 p.m. in the market hall: free Occitan dance with the Duo Cadans%E9
5:30 p.m. in the hall of the abbey castle, free flamenco concert featuring the duo Caramela de un duro
7:00 p.m. food service under the big top
9:45 p.m. movie screening in the garden of the abbey castle: Rue Malaga
L’événement Les 50 ans du Foyer rural de Saint-Maurin Saint-Maurin a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OT Destination Agen
À voir aussi à Saint-Maurin (Lot-et-Garonne)
- Concert de violon et d’orgue Saint-Maurin 12 juillet 2026
- Concert Jazz par Ode Trio Saint-Maurin 20 août 2026