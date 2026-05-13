Alzonne

LES ARTS DIVERS

Chem. de Raissac sur Lampy Alzonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 16:00:00

fin : 2026-06-05 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

La 14ᵉ édition d’Arts Divers se tiendra à Alzonne. Cet événement artistique met à l’honneur une vingtaine d’artistes autour de la peinture, sculpture, photo et dessin. Au programme expositions, ateliers, jeux autour de l’art, initiation à l’aquarelle, musique et moments conviviaux.

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Chem. de Raissac sur Lampy Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 78 14 11

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English :

The 14th edition of Arts Divers will be held in Alzonne. This artistic event features some twenty artists working in painting, sculpture, photography and drawing. On the program: exhibitions, workshops, art-related games, watercolor initiation, music and social events.

L’événement LES ARTS DIVERS Alzonne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par