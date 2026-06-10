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LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage

LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage mercredi 19 août 2026.

Adresse : Boulevard Jean Moulin

Ville : 34350 Valras-Plage

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 19 août 2026

Fin : mercredi 19 août 2026

Tarif :

Valras-Plage

LES ATELIERS VERTS

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19
fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :
2026-08-19

Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.
Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.
Animé par Cebenna.
Sans réservation avec places limitées.   .

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06  mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Make your own natural hygiene products and leave with your creations. Bring 2 jars and 1 small bottle.

L’événement LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par 34 ADT34

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