Valras-Plage

LES ATELIERS VERTS

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19

fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.

Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.

Animé par Cebenna.

Sans réservation avec places limitées. .

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Make your own natural hygiene products and leave with your creations. Bring 2 jars and 1 small bottle.

L’événement LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par 34 ADT34