LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage
LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage mercredi 19 août 2026.
Valras-Plage
LES ATELIERS VERTS
Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.
Fabriquez vos produits naturels d’hygiène et repartez avec vos réalisations. Apportez 2 pots et 1 petite bouteille.
Animé par Cebenna.
Sans réservation avec places limitées. .
Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Make your own natural hygiene products and leave with your creations. Bring 2 jars and 1 small bottle.
L’événement LES ATELIERS VERTS Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Valras-Plage (Hérault)
- OPENING MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 23 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA SAINT PIERRE Valras-Plage 26 juin 2026
- VALRAS-PLAGE, LE VILLAGE DE PÊCHEURS Valras-Plage 27 juin 2026
- MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 30 juin 2026
- MARCHÉ ARTISANAL Valras-Plage 2 juillet 2026