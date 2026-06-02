YANNS VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage
YANNS VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage mercredi 5 août 2026.
Valras-Plage
YANNS VALRAS EN LIVE
4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05
fin : 2026-08-05
Date(s) :
2026-08-05
Venez vivre une soirée rythmée et pleine d’énergie avec Yanns ! Entre refrains incontournables, ambiance survoltée et hits qui font chanter toute une génération, le phénomène de la pop urbaine promet un concert vibrant.
En quelques années, Yanns s’est imposé comme une révélation de la pop urbaine française. Avec des titres largement diffusés et une présence forte sur les plateformes numériques, il fédère un public jeune et massif, porté notamment par son titre phare Clic Clic Pan Pan . Son concert promet une ambiance rythmée, entre refrains connus et énergie scénique très actuelle. .
4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr
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English : YANNS VALRAS EN LIVE
Come and enjoy a high-energy, rhythmic evening with Yanns! The urban pop phenomenon promises a vibrant concert, with a mix of unmissable refrains, an over-the-top atmosphere and hits that have a whole generation singing along.
L’événement YANNS VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 34 ADT34
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