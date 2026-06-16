LA FIESTA FLAMENCA Valras-Plage
LA FIESTA FLAMENCA Valras-Plage samedi 1 août 2026.
Valras-Plage
LA FIESTA FLAMENCA
Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Initiation à la danse flamenco suivie par un spectacle de flamenco et rumba.
Les troupes Estrella Flamenca et Fuego Flamenco, accompagnées par les musiciens du groupe les Gypsy du Midi vous propose une initiation à la danse flamenco, suivie par un spectacle.
Buvette et restauration de style bodega tout le long du week-end. .
Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : LA FIESTA FLAMENCA
Introduction to flamenco dance followed by a flamenco and rumba show.
L’événement LA FIESTA FLAMENCA Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Valras-Plage (Hérault)
- OPENING MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 23 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA SAINT PIERRE Valras-Plage 26 juin 2026
- VALRAS-PLAGE, LE VILLAGE DE PÊCHEURS Valras-Plage 27 juin 2026
- MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 30 juin 2026
- VALRAS PLAGE TOURNOI DE BEACH VOLLEY Valras-Plage 1 juillet 2026