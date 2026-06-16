Valras-Plage

LA FIESTA FLAMENCA

Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Initiation à la danse flamenco suivie par un spectacle de flamenco et rumba.

Les troupes Estrella Flamenca et Fuego Flamenco, accompagnées par les musiciens du groupe les Gypsy du Midi vous propose une initiation à la danse flamenco, suivie par un spectacle.

Buvette et restauration de style bodega tout le long du week-end. .

Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LA FIESTA FLAMENCA

Introduction to flamenco dance followed by a flamenco and rumba show.

L’événement LA FIESTA FLAMENCA Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par 34 ADT34