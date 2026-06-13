Valras-Plage

SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27

fin : 2026-08-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-27 2026-08-10

Présentation du soleil et observation du ciel à l’œil nu et au télescope.

Les astronomes amateurs de l’association Ciel mon ami vous proposent une soirée spéciale pour vous présenter le soleil et observer le ciel à l’œil nu et au télescope.

Gratuit sans réservation. .

Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 56 80 74 45 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Presentation on the sun and observation of the sky with the naked eye and through a telescope.

L’événement SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34