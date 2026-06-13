SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE Valras-Plage
SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE Valras-Plage lundi 27 juillet 2026.
Valras-Plage
SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE
Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-27
fin : 2026-08-10
Date(s) :
2026-07-27 2026-08-10
Présentation du soleil et observation du ciel à l’œil nu et au télescope.
Les astronomes amateurs de l’association Ciel mon ami vous proposent une soirée spéciale pour vous présenter le soleil et observer le ciel à l’œil nu et au télescope.
Gratuit sans réservation. .
Boulevard Jean Moulin Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 56 80 74 45 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Presentation on the sun and observation of the sky with the naked eye and through a telescope.
L’événement SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34
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