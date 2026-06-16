Codalet

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-18 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

L’Abbaye de Saint-Michel est un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° XII° siècles) avec sa basilique, une des plus grandes et plus significatives églises pré-romanes d’Europe, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman.

Prévoir 5 € en plus pour l’accès à l’abbaye. Rdv à l’abbaye.

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

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English :

The Abbey of Saint-Michel is an exceptional architectural complex (X%B0 12th%B0 centuries) featuring its basilica—one of the largest and most significant pre-Romanesque churches in Europe—its Lombard Romanesque bell tower, its crypt, and its Romanesque cloister.

Allow an extra 5 ? for admission to the abbey. Meet at the abbey.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO