Eus

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’ÉGLISE D’EUS

Eus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Visite guidée d’Eus, classé parmi les plus beaux villages ensoleillés de France.

Balade en ville de 2 h permettant de découvrir le patrimoine, les anecdotes, les gens d’ici. Rdv devant la mairie.

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Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour of Eus, ranked among the most beautiful sun-drenched villages in France.

A 2-hour walking tour of the town to discover its heritage, local stories, and the people who live here. Meet in front of City Hall.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’ÉGLISE D’EUS Eus a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO