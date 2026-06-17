Eus

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’ÉGLISE D’EUS

Eus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Visite guidée du village d’Eus, classé parmi les plus beaux villages ensoleillés de France et de son église.

Balade en ville de 2 h maximum permettant de découvrir le patrimoine, les anecdotes et les gens d’ici.

Rdv devant la mairie. Réservation obligatoire.

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Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour of the village of Eus—ranked among the most beautiful, sun-drenched villages in France—and its church.

A walking tour of the town lasting up to 2 hours, allowing you to discover the local heritage, interesting stories, and the people who live here.

Meet in front of City Hall. Reservations required.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’ÉGLISE D’EUS Eus a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO