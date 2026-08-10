Informations pratiques

Béziers

LES CAROLINE

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 27 – 27 – 27 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-26

fin : 2027-01-26

Date(s) :

2027-01-26

Entre glamour et fantaisie, Les Caroline font revivre l’esprit du music-hall avec panache.

Caroline Loeb et Caroline Montier, complices et pétillantes, jouent, se titillent et revisitent avec gourmandise un répertoire culte, accompagnées au piano par Vincent Gaillard.

Entre punchlines, clins d’oeil et numéros décalés, ça swingue, ça rit et ça pétille sans jamais se prendre au sérieux.

Un spectacle délicieusement espiègle, où le charme se mêle à la poésie et où chaque instant scintille.

A partir de 12 ans. .

9 rue Victor Hugo Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 01 85 35 theatredesvarietes@beziers-mediterranee.fr

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English : LES CAROLINE

Combining glamour and whimsy, Les Caroline bring the spirit of music hall back to life with panache.

L’événement LES CAROLINE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par 34 ADT34