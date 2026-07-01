Les jeudis de l’Été chez Felicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

Informations pratiques

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

Les jeudis de l’Été chez Felicat

AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE 26 Era Placa Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

La septième saison des Jeudis de l’été est lancée !

Chaque jeudis, rendez-vous dès 19h Chez Félicat, pour un after work en musique.

Possibilité de se restaurer et présence de producteurs locaux.

Réservation nécessaire au 05 62 98 81 99 ou 06 71 84 98 22.

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AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE 26 Era Placa Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 71 84 98 22

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The seventh season of “Summer Thursdays” is here!

Every Thursday, join us at 7 p.m. at Chez Félicat for an after-work gathering with live music.

Food will be available, and local producers will be on hand.

Reservations are required at 05 62 98 81 99 or 06 71 84 98 22.

L’événement Les jeudis de l’Été chez Felicat Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65