Tuchan

LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE

Chemin des Crouzels Tuchan Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-20 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Le domaine Gabinato Fresquet vous propose les lundis en terrasse en juillet et août.

Soirée accueil vigneron, dégustation des vins du domaine et tapas, le tout dans une ambiance conviviale au coucher du soleil.

Sur réservation, sous réserve des places disponibles. Participation 10€

Inscription possible jusqu’à la veille avant 12h, par téléphone.

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Chemin des Crouzels Tuchan 11350 Aude Occitanie +33 6 81 43 80 91 isabelle.gabinato@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Gabinato Fresquet estate invites you to enjoy “Mondays on the Terrace” in July and August.

An evening with the winemaker, featuring a tasting of the estate’s wines and tapas, all in a friendly atmosphere at sunset.

Reservations required, subject to availability. Cost: 10?

Registration is available until noon the day before, by phone.

L’événement LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par