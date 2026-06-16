LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan
LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan lundi 10 août 2026.
Tuchan
LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE
Chemin des Crouzels Tuchan Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-10 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-10 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-10
Le domaine Gabinato Fresquet vous propose les lundis en terrasse en juillet et août.
Soirée accueil vigneron, dégustation des vins du domaine et tapas, le tout dans une ambiance conviviale au coucher du soleil.
Sur réservation, sous réserve des places disponibles. Participation 10€
Inscription possible jusqu’à la veille avant 12h, par téléphone.
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Chemin des Crouzels Tuchan 11350 Aude Occitanie +33 6 81 43 80 91 isabelle.gabinato@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Gabinato Fresquet estate invites you to enjoy “Mondays on the Terrace” in July and August.
An evening with the winemaker, featuring tastings of the estate’s wines and tapas, all in a friendly atmosphere at sunset.
Reservations required, subject to availability. Cost: 10?
Registration is open until noon the day before, by phone.
L’événement LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par
À voir aussi à Tuchan (Aude)
- LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan 20 juillet 2026
- LES LUNDIS EN TERRASSE Tuchan 3 août 2026
- LE FESTIVAL DE THÉÂTRE DE SÉGURE A 10 ANS LE BAL DU SIÈCLE Tuchan 19 août 2026
- LE FESTIVAL DE THÉÂTRE DE SÉGURE A 10 ANS LA VICTOIRE À VENTOUX Tuchan 19 août 2026
- LE FESTIVAL DE THÉÂTRE DE SÉGURE A 10 ANS LE BAL DU SIÈCLE Tuchan 20 août 2026