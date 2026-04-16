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LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède mardi 18 août 2026.

Ville : 66690 Sorède

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 18 août 2026

Fin : mardi 18 août 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES

Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18

Date(s) :
2026-08-18

Pendant juillet et août l’association Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda vous propose les initiations à cette danse au cœur du village. Venez passer un bon moment de convivialité !
Animation gratuite.
  .

Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

During July and August, the Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda association offers you the chance to try out this dance in the heart of the village. Come and spend a convivial moment!
Free entertainment.

L’événement LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

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