Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES

Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-18

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

Pendant juillet et août l’association Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda vous propose les initiations à cette danse au cœur du village. Venez passer un bon moment de convivialité !

Animation gratuite.

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Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

During July and August, the Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda association offers you the chance to try out this dance in the heart of the village. Come and spend a convivial moment!

Free entertainment.

L’événement LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE