LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède
LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède mardi 18 août 2026.
Sorède
LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES
Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Pendant juillet et août l’association Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda vous propose les initiations à cette danse au cœur du village. Venez passer un bon moment de convivialité !
Animation gratuite.
.
Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
During July and August, the Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda association offers you the chance to try out this dance in the heart of the village. Come and spend a convivial moment!
Free entertainment.
L’événement LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Sorède (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SOUS LES ETOILES Sorède 25 avril 2026
- ATELIER FABRIQUEZ VOTRE CUISEUR SOLAIRE ! Sorède 25 avril 2026
- JOURNEE DE LA CUISINE SOLAIRE Sorède 26 avril 2026
- LA FORGE MURMURE BALADE NATURE ET PATRIMOINE Sorède 28 avril 2026
- APERITIF VIGNERON MAS GREGORI Sorède 6 mai 2026