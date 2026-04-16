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LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède mardi 25 août 2026.

Ville : 66690 Sorède

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 25 août 2026

Fin : mardi 25 août 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Sorède

LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES

Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-25 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :
2026-08-25

Pendant juillet et août l’association Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda vous propose les initiations à cette danse au cœur du village, place de la République. Venez passer un bon moment de convivialité !
Animation gratuite.
  .

Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

During July and August, the Els Amics Sardanistes de Sureda association will be offering introductions to this dance in the heart of the village, on Place de la République. Come and enjoy a convivial moment!
Free entertainment.

L’événement LES MARDIS DE L’ETE INITIATION AUX SARDANES Sorède a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

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