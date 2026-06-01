LES PIQUE-NIQUES DE CADABLES A LA LUMIERE DES LAMPIONS Gabian
LES PIQUE-NIQUES DE CADABLES A LA LUMIERE DES LAMPIONS Gabian samedi 20 juin 2026.
Gabian
LES PIQUE-NIQUES DE CADABLES A LA LUMIERE DES LAMPIONS
Chemin du Pétrole Gabian Hérault
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Une envie de tout lâcher, de retrouver, l’espace d’un instant, la quiétude des champs, les soirées sereines, un rendez vous avec la lune sous le ciel étoilé? Apportez votre pique-nique nous nous occupons du reste ! Cette année, nous aurons le plaisir de recevoir et d’écouter le Chœur d’hommes de Montalaurou qui reprendra a capella de la chanson française, des chants à boire, des chants sacrés
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Chemin du Pétrole Gabian 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 76 07 cadables@free.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A desire to let go of everything, to rediscover, for just a moment, the tranquility of the fields, the serene evenings, a rendezvous with the moon under the starry sky? Bring your picnic and we’ll take care of the rest! This year, we’re delighted to welcome le Ch?ur d’hommes de Montalaurou , who will perform a capella versions of French chanson, drinking songs and sacred songs
L’événement LES PIQUE-NIQUES DE CADABLES A LA LUMIERE DES LAMPIONS Gabian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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