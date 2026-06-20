LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT RUDY LIVE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT RUDY LIVE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Saint-Gaudens
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT RUDY LIVE
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Venez nombreux !
Avec Rudy Live, Pop-Rock. .
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 45
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come in large numbers!
L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT RUDY LIVE Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Gaudens (Haute-Garonne)
- ATELIER CYANOTYPE OFFICE DE TOURISME DE SAINT-GAUDENS Saint-Gaudens 1 juillet 2026
- LE BANQUET COMMINGEOIS MIMI LAC DE SÈDE GUINGUETTE SAINT GAUDENS Saint-Gaudens 12 juillet 2026
- ATELIER PERSONNALISATION MUG OFFICE DE TOURISME DE SAINT-GAUDENS Saint-Gaudens 15 juillet 2026
- LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT MACADAM FARMER Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens 24 juillet 2026
- LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT RÉDO Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens 25 juillet 2026