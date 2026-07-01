LION’S LAW – BREAKOUT (Punk), La Loco, Quimperlé

Informations pratiques

LION’S LAW – BREAKOUT (Punk) Vendredi 11 septembre, 20h00 La Loco Finistère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-11T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T03:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-11T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-12T03:00:00+02:00

Samedi 23 mai

20h00-03h00 – Show 21h00

La Loco – 33 boulevard de la gare Quimperlé

️ PAF :prévente: 20€ -Jour J: 25€

LION’S LAW

Lion’s Law s’inscrit sans nul doute comme un des groupes phares de la scène Punk actuelle. Le groupe n’a eu de cesse de se produire aux quatre coins du monde tantôt en tant que tête d’affiche des grands festivals Oi! et Punk, tantôt en tant que support de tournées de groupes comme Terror, The Exploited, et bien d’autres…

Insatiables, inarrêtables, de véritables machines ! Il n’y a pas de frontières quand on parle de Lion’s Law. Mélangez des classiques de la Oi!, de streetpunk, de hardcore, ajoutez des saveurs délicates de poings levés et de chants redoutables et vous obtenez l’essence même de la musique de Lion’s Law !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZP45hPqGtQ

BREAKOUT

BREAKOUT compte parmi les fers de lance européens d’un punk fortement influencé par les scènes américaine et anglaise, aussi bien dans la musique que dans le look.

Les concerts du groupe se distinguent par un punk rapide et agressif, sans jamais oublier d’y mêler de la mélodie et une bonne dose de chœurs – pour faire chanter la fosse – , le tout porté par une passion sans faille. BREAKOUT a ainsi acquis une reconnaissance internationale bien au-delà des frontières françaises, comme en témoignent ses nombreuses tournées à travers l’Europe et le reste du monde.

Avec leur nouvel album « Fight or Fall », le groupe prouve qu’il a encore beaucoup à offrir et qu’il est plus prêt que jamais à mettre le feu sur scène !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iPry24IYuE

https://www.facebook.com/events/855861477385678/

La Loco Boulevard de la Gare, 29300 Quimperlé, France Quimperlé 29300 Finistère Bretagne [{« data »: {« author »: « Lion’s Law », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Lionu2019s Law » unveils a new music video that marks a shift in their usual themes. 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« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZP45hPqGtQ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BREAKOUT », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « BREAKOUT – No Time to Restnavailable on https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/breakout1/no-time-to-rest/nnud83cudfa5 Directed by Jules Gondry during Breakout’s canadian tour 2024.nud83cudfa8 Color Granding by Jeremy Amaralnnud83cudf99ufe0f Recorded by Mickael Kassapian at WarmAudio (Lyon, FR).nud83cudf9bufe0f Mixed by Anders Nordengennud83cudf9bufe0f Mastered by Ruben WillemnnBREAKOUT is:nFranck – Lead Vocals/GuitarnSylvain – DrumsnRaf – Bass/VocalsnMarty – Guitar/VocalsnnMerch & More:nhttps://breakoutpunx.bandcamp.com/merchnhttps://www.instagram.com/breakout_punk_band/nhttps://www.facebook.com/breakoutpunx/nnContact us:nbreakoutpunx@gmail.comnbookingbreakoutpx@gmail.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « BREAKOUT – No Time To Rest (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0iPry24IYuE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iPry24IYuE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWua9jMNl71vG5Tve_nrSw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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Samedi 23 mai