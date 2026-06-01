LOCAL OUVERT Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT Allenc mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 24 juin de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance.
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 24 juin de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! Ouvert à tous dès la naissance. .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday June 24th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack! Open to everyone from birth.
L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)
- ALLENC JACTA EST Allenc 13 juin 2026
- CHORALE Allenc 26 juin 2026