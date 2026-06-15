Roubaix

Loisirs 13/17 ans au PRJ Deschepper (été 2026)

Roubaix Roubaix Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 13:00:00

fin : 2026-08-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06 2026-07-07 2026-07-08 2026-07-09 2026-07-10 2026-07-13 2026-07-15 2026-07-16 2026-07-17 2026-07-20 2026-07-21 2026-07-22 2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-27 2026-07-28 2026-07-29 2026-07-30 2026-07-31 2026-08-03

**Les PRJ proposent de nouvelles activités aux jeunes de 13 à 17 ans pour profiter pleinement de l’été 2026, avec des loisirs sur place à Roubaix ou hors des murs pour prendre l’air un peu plus loin…**

Ouverture des inscriptions au PRJ Deschepper **à partir du 22 juin** (places limitées)

**A noter** le séjour de char-à-voile à Boulogne-sur-Mer du 20 au 27 juillet !

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois de juillet:**

– Lundi 6 Espace jeunes avec jeux, baby foot, billard… (13h-18h)

– Mardi 7 Starship Laser (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 8 Course aux déchets (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 9 Sortie à la plage

– Vendredi 10 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 13 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains ou tournoi PYK (13h-18h)

– Mardi 14 Jour férié (le PRJ sera fermé)

– Mercredi 15 Atelier l’école de la réparation ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 16 Sortie au Parc de loisirs Dock 79

– Vendredi 17 Sortie à la plage

– Lundi 20 Tournoi d’échecs (13h-18h)

– Mardi 21 Accrobranche à Lille (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 22 grand jeu de chasse à l’homme (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 23 Team Square (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 24 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 27 Séance de cinéma (13h-18h)

– Mardi 28 Café des parents ou jeu du Loup Garou (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 29 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains ou Kipstadium (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 30 Sortie à la plage ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 31 Sortie au Parc Astérix

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois d’août **

– Lundi 3 Défi multisports inter PRJ et BBQ (13h-18h)

– Mardi 4 Séance de cinéma (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 5 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 6 Atelier l’école de la réparation ou espace jeunes ou Loup Garou (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 7 Les PRJ sont dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 10 Kipstadium (13h-18h)

– Mardi 11 Popsland, à la Panne (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 12 Café des parents et bataille de l’IA (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 13 Sortie à la page ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 14 Tournoi de basket (13h-18h)

– Lundi 17 accrobranche à Lille (13h-18h)

– Mardi 18 Les PRJ dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Mercredi 19 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 20 Sortie à la page ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 21 Starship Laser (13h-18h)

**Renseignement et inscription **

PRJ DESCHEPPER 03 20 36 91 46

50 Rue Sébastopol, à Roubaix

30 tickets pour juillet et 30 pour août. Aucune inscription ne sera acceptée sans le dossier complet et le paiement des tickets à aller chercher en régie.

**Les PRJ proposent de nouvelles activités aux jeunes de 13 à 17 ans pour profiter pleinement de l’été 2026, avec des loisirs sur place à Roubaix ou hors des murs pour prendre l’air un peu plus loin…**

Ouverture des inscriptions au PRJ Deschepper **à partir du 22 juin** (places limitées)

**A noter** le séjour de char-à-voile à Boulogne-sur-Mer du 20 au 27 juillet !

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois de juillet:**

– Lundi 6 Espace jeunes avec jeux, baby foot, billard… (13h-18h)

– Mardi 7 Starship Laser (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 8 Course aux déchets (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 9 Sortie à la plage

– Vendredi 10 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 13 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains ou tournoi PYK (13h-18h)

– Mardi 14 Jour férié (le PRJ sera fermé)

– Mercredi 15 Atelier l’école de la réparation ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 16 Sortie au Parc de loisirs Dock 79

– Vendredi 17 Sortie à la plage

– Lundi 20 Tournoi d’échecs (13h-18h)

– Mardi 21 Accrobranche à Lille (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 22 grand jeu de chasse à l’homme (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 23 Team Square (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 24 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 27 Séance de cinéma (13h-18h)

– Mardi 28 Café des parents ou jeu du Loup Garou (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 29 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains ou Kipstadium (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 30 Sortie à la plage ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 31 Sortie au Parc Astérix

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois d’août **

– Lundi 3 Défi multisports inter PRJ et BBQ (13h-18h)

– Mardi 4 Séance de cinéma (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 5 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 6 Atelier l’école de la réparation ou espace jeunes ou Loup Garou (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 7 Les PRJ sont dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Lundi 10 Kipstadium (13h-18h)

– Mardi 11 Popsland, à la Panne (13h-18h)

– Mercredi 12 Café des parents et bataille de l’IA (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 13 Sortie à la page ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 14 Tournoi de basket (13h-18h)

– Lundi 17 accrobranche à Lille (13h-18h)

– Mardi 18 Les PRJ dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Mercredi 19 Sortie à la piscine de Tourcoing-les-Bains (13h-18h)

– Jeudi 20 Sortie à la page ou espace jeunes (13h-18h)

– Vendredi 21 Starship Laser (13h-18h)

**Renseignement et inscription **

PRJ DESCHEPPER 03 20 36 91 46

50 Rue Sébastopol, à Roubaix

30 tickets pour juillet et 30 pour août. Aucune inscription ne sera acceptée sans le dossier complet et le paiement des tickets à aller chercher en régie. .

Roubaix Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 36 91 46

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

**The PRJ is offering new activities for young people ages 13 to 17 to make the most of summer 2026, with on-site activities in Roubaix or off-site outings to get some fresh air a little further afield…**

Registration opens for the PRJ Deschepper: **Starting June 22** (limited spots)

**Note**: the windsurfing trip to Boulogne-sur-Mer from July 20 to 27!

**Here is the program of activities for the month of July:**

– Monday, July 6: Youth area with games, foosball, pool, etc. (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, July 7: Starship Laser (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Wednesday, July 8: Trash Run (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, July 9: Trip to the beach

– Friday, the 10th: PRJ takes to the streets (2:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Monday, the 13th: Trip to the Tourcoing-les-Bains pool or PYK tournament (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 14th: Holiday (the PRJ will be closed)

– Wednesday, the 15th: Repair School workshop or youth center (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 16th: Trip to Dock 79 Amusement Park

– Friday, the 17th: Trip to the beach

– Monday, the 20th: Chess tournament (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 21st: Tree-top adventure course in Lille (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 22nd: Big manhunt game (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 23rd: Team Square (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Friday, the 24th: PRJ takes to the streets (2:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Monday, the 27th: Movie screening (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 28th: Parents’ coffee hour or “Werewolf” game (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 29th: Trip to the Tourcoing-les-Bains pool or Kipstadium (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 30th: Trip to the beach or youth center (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Friday, August 31: Trip to Parc Astérix

**Here is the activity schedule for the month of August:**

– Monday, August 3: Inter-PRJ multisport challenge and BBQ (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, August 4: Movie screening (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Wednesday, August 5: Trip to the Tourcoing-les-Bains swimming pool (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 6th: Repair School workshop, youth center, or Werewolf (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Friday, the 7th: PRJ Takes to the Streets (2:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Monday, the 10th: Kipstadium (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 11th: Popsland, in La Panne (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 12th: Parents’ Café and AI Battle (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 13th: Outing to La Page or Youth Center (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Friday the 14th: Basketball tournament (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Monday the 17th: Tree-top adventure course in Lille (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 18th: PRJ in the Street (2:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 19th: Trip to the Tourcoing-les-Bains swimming pool (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Thursday, the 20th: Outing to the youth center (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Friday, the 21st: Starship Laser (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

**Information and registration:**

PRJ DESCHEPPER 03 20 36 91 46

50 Rue Sébastopol, in Roubaix

30 tickets for July and 30 for August. No registration will be accepted without a complete application and payment for the tickets, which must be picked up at the office.

L’événement Loisirs 13/17 ans au PRJ Deschepper (été 2026) Roubaix a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme