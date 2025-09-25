LOTO DES POMPIERS Cadours
LOTO DES POMPIERS Cadours dimanche 17 mai 2026.
LOTO DES POMPIERS
FOYER COMMUNAL DE CADOURS Cadours Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-05-17
fin : 2026-05-17
Date(s) :
2026-05-17
Les Pompiers de Cadours organisent un loto !
Nous vous attentons nombreux ! .
FOYER COMMUNAL DE CADOURS Cadours 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 60 01 cadours.accueil@mairie-cadours.fr
English :
Cadours fire department organizes a bingo!
German :
Die Feuerwehr von Cadours veranstaltet ein Lotto!
Italiano :
I vigili del fuoco di Cadours organizzano una tombola!
Espanol :
Los bomberos de Cadours organizan un ¡bingo!
L’événement LOTO DES POMPIERS Cadours a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE