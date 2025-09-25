LOTO DES POMPIERS Cadours

LOTO DES POMPIERS Cadours dimanche 17 mai 2026.

FOYER COMMUNAL DE CADOURS Cadours Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-05-17
fin : 2026-05-17

2026-05-17

Les Pompiers de Cadours organisent un loto !
Nous vous attentons nombreux !   .

FOYER COMMUNAL DE CADOURS Cadours 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 60 01  cadours.accueil@mairie-cadours.fr

English :

Cadours fire department organizes a bingo!

German :

Die Feuerwehr von Cadours veranstaltet ein Lotto!

Italiano :

I vigili del fuoco di Cadours organizzano una tombola!

Espanol :

Los bomberos de Cadours organizan un ¡bingo!

