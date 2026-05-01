Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc
Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc mardi 12 mai 2026.
Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc
Loto du week-end
Montplaisir Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-12 20:15:00
fin : 2026-05-12
Date(s) :
2026-05-12
Loto associatif, animé par Isabelle. .
Montplaisir Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 22 79 95 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Loto du week-end
L’événement Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par CC Val de Gâtine
À voir aussi à Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc (Deux-Sèvres)
- Les Estivales 7ème édition Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc 26 juin 2026