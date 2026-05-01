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Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc

Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc

Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc mardi 12 mai 2026.

Adresse : Montplaisir

Ville : 79220 Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : mardi 12 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 12 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:15:00

Tarif :

Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc

Loto du week-end

Montplaisir Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-12 20:15:00
fin : 2026-05-12

Date(s) :
2026-05-12

Loto associatif, animé par Isabelle.   .

Montplaisir Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 22 79 95 73 

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English : Loto du week-end

L’événement Loto du week-end Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par CC Val de Gâtine

À voir aussi à Saint-Christophe-sur-Roc (Deux-Sèvres)