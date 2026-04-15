M.O.K.O (Electro-punk),DIRTY SOUND MAGNET (Psychedelic Rock), La Loco, Quimperlé

M.O.K.O (Electro-punk),DIRTY SOUND MAGNET (Psychedelic Rock) Samedi 25 avril, 20h00 La Loco Finistère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-26T03:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-26T03:00:00+02:00

Samedi 25 avril

20h00-03h00 – Concert : 21h

La Loco – 33 boulevard de la gare Quimperlé

️ PAF : prévente 18€ / J-7 20€

M.O.K.O

La fièvre du bpm, la rage au cœur, M.O.K.O c’est un duo nancéen de gentils énervés/cracheurs de beats qui ne ménagent ni les hanches, ni les oreilles et touchent aux sensibilités punk, rock, electro et bass music.

Composé d’une batteuse chauffée à blanc/punkoïde et d’un machiniste touche-à-tout, le duo prend feu d’entrée de jeu avec les basses pour combustibles !

Tempo sauvage, M.O.K.O délivre un live vivant à l’énergie contagieuse !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93RXX3umQiw

Dirty Sound Magnet

Dirty Sound Magnet est la sensation rock du moment, enchaînant les concerts à guichets fermés dans toute l’Europe et au-delà !

Avec plus de 500 concerts à travers l’Europe, le Royaume-Uni et le Mexique, trois albums studio et un captivant album live, le tout depuis 2017, le groupe suisse Dirty Sound Magnet est une force du rock inarrêtable et indomptable !

Grâce à une musique unique et des performances live hypnotisantes et explosives, le groupe a conquis le public du monde entier. Leur show est imprévisible : une présence scénique chamanique, un charisme de rockstar, une virtuosité instrumentale, des textes poétiques, et une dynamique envoûtante.

Attendez-vous à l’inattendu !!!

https://youtu.be/Fi2b63_de2E

https://youtu.be/GmZZoPENLGE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1451293543007501/

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Samedi 25 avril