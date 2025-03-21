UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Châtillon-sur-Indre

Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre

samedi 12 décembre 2026 · Châtillon-sur-Indre

Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 décembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 décembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
Rue Joliot Curie
Ville
36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre
Département
Indre
Tarif
Gratuit

Châtillon-sur-Indre

Marché de Noël

Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-12-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-12-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-12

Village de Noël et animations organisées par le Comité des Fêtes.
  .

Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 51 65 76 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

No%EBl Village and events organized by the Festival Committee.

L’événement Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry

À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)