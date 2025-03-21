Informations pratiques

Châtillon-sur-Indre

Marché de Noël

Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-12-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-12-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-12

Village de Noël et animations organisées par le Comité des Fêtes.

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Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 51 65 76

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

No%EBl Village and events organized by the Festival Committee.

L’événement Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry