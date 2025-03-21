AGENDA · Châtillon-sur-Indre
Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre
samedi 12 décembre 2026 · Châtillon-sur-Indre
Informations pratiques
Châtillon-sur-Indre
Marché de Noël
Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-12-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-12-13 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-12
Village de Noël et animations organisées par le Comité des Fêtes.
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Rue Joliot Curie Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 51 65 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
No%EBl Village and events organized by the Festival Committee.
L’événement Marché de Noël Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry
À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)
- Foire mensuelle Châtillon-sur-Indre 18 septembre 2026
- Scène ouverte Châtillon-sur-Indre 18 septembre 2026
- Visite du donjon, Office de Tourisme, Châtillon-sur-Indre 19 septembre 2026
- Ouverture Terrasse du Château, Château de Châtillon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre 19 septembre 2026
- Découverte de la chapelle Notre-Dame, Centre François-Garnier, Châtillon-sur-Indre 19 septembre 2026