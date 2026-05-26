Marché Gourmand Nabinaud
Marché Gourmand Nabinaud jeudi 16 juillet 2026.
Nabinaud
Marché Gourmand
Base de loisirs de Poltrot Nabinaud Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-16
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
La Communauté de communes Lavalette Tude Dronne et les Amis du moulin de Poltrot organisent un marché gourmand pour passer un moment convivial au bord de la Dronne.
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Base de loisirs de Poltrot Nabinaud 16390 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 36 69 94
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English :
The Communauté de communes Lavalette Tude Dronne and the Friends of the Moulin de Poltrot are organizing a gourmet market to spend a convivial moment on the banks of the Dronne.
L’événement Marché Gourmand Nabinaud a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente