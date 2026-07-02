UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Pelleport

MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Pelleport

MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Adresse
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE
Ville
31480 Pelleport
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Pelleport

MARCHÉ GOURMAND

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

L’APE (Association des Parents d’Elèves) de l’école de Pelleport, organise son marché gourmand !
Nous vous y attendons nombreux !   .

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 36 40  mairie.pelleport31@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The APE (Parents’ Association) of the Pelleport school is organizing its gourmet market!

L’événement MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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