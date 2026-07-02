MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Pelleport
Informations pratiques
Pelleport
MARCHÉ GOURMAND
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
L’APE (Association des Parents d’Elèves) de l’école de Pelleport, organise son marché gourmand !
Nous vous y attendons nombreux ! .
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 36 40 mairie.pelleport31@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The APE (Parents’ Association) of the Pelleport school is organizing its gourmet market!
L’événement MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Pelleport (Haute-Garonne)
- ASTRO CONCERT SALLE DES FÊTES Pelleport 26 septembre 2026
- THEATRE Pelleport 17 octobre 2026