Informations pratiques

Pelleport

MARCHÉ GOURMAND

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

L’APE (Association des Parents d’Elèves) de l’école de Pelleport, organise son marché gourmand !

Nous vous y attendons nombreux ! .

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pelleport 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 36 40 mairie.pelleport31@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The APE (Parents’ Association) of the Pelleport school is organizing its gourmet market!

L’événement MARCHÉ GOURMAND Pelleport a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE