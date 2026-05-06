Marche-goûter gourmande Saint-Astier
Marche-goûter gourmande Saint-Astier dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Saint-Astier
Marche-goûter gourmande
Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Circuit 6 à 7 km, 3 étapes sur le trajet avec dégustation de gâteaux, confiseries, boissons.
Enigme à résoudre, indices à retrouver au fil du chemin.
14h30, départ Gimel.
Tarifs 8 € pers, gratuit enfant 8 ans.
Marche nordique 06 30 86 26 51
Circuit 6 à 7 km, 3 étapes sur le trajet avec dégustation de gâteaux, confiseries, boissons.
Enigme à résoudre, indices à retrouver au fil du chemin.
14h30, départ Gimel.
Tarifs 8 € pers, gratuit enfant 8 ans.
Marche nordique 06 30 86 26 51 .
Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 86 26 51
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Marche-goûter gourmande
6 to 7 km circuit, 3 stops along the way with tasting of cakes, sweets and drinks.
Riddle to solve, clues to find along the way.
2.30pm, departure from Gimel.
Price: 8 ? pers, free for children under 8.
Nordic Walking 06 30 86 26 51
L’événement Marche-goûter gourmande Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord
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