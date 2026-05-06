Saint-Astier

Marche-goûter gourmande

Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Circuit 6 à 7 km, 3 étapes sur le trajet avec dégustation de gâteaux, confiseries, boissons.

Enigme à résoudre, indices à retrouver au fil du chemin.

14h30, départ Gimel.

Tarifs 8 € pers, gratuit enfant 8 ans.

Marche nordique 06 30 86 26 51

Circuit 6 à 7 km, 3 étapes sur le trajet avec dégustation de gâteaux, confiseries, boissons.

Enigme à résoudre, indices à retrouver au fil du chemin.

14h30, départ Gimel.

Tarifs 8 € pers, gratuit enfant 8 ans.

Marche nordique 06 30 86 26 51 .

Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 86 26 51

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Marche-goûter gourmande

6 to 7 km circuit, 3 stops along the way with tasting of cakes, sweets and drinks.

Riddle to solve, clues to find along the way.

2.30pm, departure from Gimel.

Price: 8 ? pers, free for children under 8.

Nordic Walking 06 30 86 26 51

L’événement Marche-goûter gourmande Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord