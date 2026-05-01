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Match de Rink Hockey championnat de France Gymnase Barcelone Voiron

Match de Rink Hockey championnat de France Gymnase Barcelone Voiron samedi 9 mai 2026.

Lieu : Gymnase Barcelone

Adresse : Complexe sportif La Garenne

Ville : 38500 Voiron

Département : Isère

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Voiron

Match de Rink Hockey championnat de France

Gymnase Barcelone Complexe sportif La Garenne Voiron Isère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Match de Rink Hockey opposant le Hockey Club Voiron au RC Sevran, championnat de France, Nationale 1 feminine. Puis soirée roller après le match. Buvette et petite restauration sur place.
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Gymnase Barcelone Complexe sportif La Garenne Voiron 38500 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   evenements.hcv@gmail.com

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English :

Rink field hockey match between Hockey Club Voiron and RC Sevran, French championship, Nationale 1 feminine. Rollerblading party after the match. Refreshments and snacks on site.

L’événement Match de Rink Hockey championnat de France Voiron a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Voironnais

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