Maxime Ladies Raid Plage de la Nartelle Sainte-Maxime

Maxime Ladies Raid

Plage de la Nartelle Avenue Général Touzet du Vigier Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Participez à une aventure unique, sportive et solidaire avec le Maxime Ladies Raid, un événement engagé au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer.

.

Plage de la Nartelle Avenue Général Touzet du Vigier Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Maxime Ladies Raid

Take part in a unique, sporting and charitable adventure with the Maxime Ladies Raid, an event committed to benefiting the League Against Cancer.



A major new feature this year: the raid is also open to mixed teams. The event will bring together 60 all-female teams and 60 mixed teams, all driven by the same spirit of pushing their limits and sharing the experience.



In pairs, participants will take on three iconic challenges:



– 5 km sea kayaking,

– an archery competition, combining concentration and precision,



– a 12 km trail run, in the heart of an exceptional natural environment.



More than just a competition, the Maxime Ladies Raid is a human challenge made up of shared efforts, doubts overcome, smiles exchanged, and powerful moments that leave a lasting impression. Every paddle stroke, every arrow shot, and every stride taken contributes to supporting a vital cause: the fight against cancer.

L’événement Maxime Ladies Raid Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime