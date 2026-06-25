Micados Été 2026 Cattenom

Cattenom

Micados Été 2026

2 Avenue du Général De Gaulle Cattenom Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-04

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Rendez-vous incontournable des jeunes de 11 à 15 ans du territoire !

Cette année, les sports dispensés seront très variés avec les traditionnelles activités en piscine, mais également à découvrir Football, Course à pied, Vélo, Basket-ball, Handball, Volley-ball, Judo, Kick Boxing, Danse, Tirs, Plongée, Pétanque, Tennis, Tir à l’arc, Aïkido et même des journées dédiées à la pêche et au golf !

Toutes ces activités se dérouleront dans différents sites du territoire à l’Espace Aquatique Cap Vert à Breistroff-la-Grande, à l’Étang Cauderlier à Cattenom-Sentzich (en face des Sablières de Sentzich), au Dojo à Cattenom, aux Gymnases à Kanfen et à Rodemack, aux terrains de football à Boust, aux terrains de tennis de Cattenom, au Golf de Preisch à Basse-Rentgen et même au Stand de Tir Volmerange-les-Mines pour une immersion total aux tirs.

Sur certains jours, l’effectif sera réduit afin de pouvoir assurer un encadrement optimal. Le transport en bus, dans le cas d’un changement de site entre le matin et l’après-midi, sera assuré par la CCCE. Plus d’informations sur ccce.frEnfants

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2 Avenue du Général De Gaulle Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 05 60 accueil@cc-ce.com

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English :

A must-attend event for 11–15-year-olds in the area!

This year, there will be a wide variety of sports on offer, including the traditional pool activities, as well as new ones to try: soccer, running, cycling, basketball, handball, volleyball, judo, kickboxing, dance, shooting, scuba diving, pétanque, tennis, archery, aikido, and even special days dedicated to fishing and golf!

All these activities will take place at various locations throughout the region: at the Cap Vert Aquatic Center in Breistroff-la-Grande, at the Cauderlier Pond in Cattenom-Sentzich (across from the Sablières de Sentzich), at the Dojo in Cattenom, at the gyms in Kanfen and Rodemack, at the soccer fields in Boust, at the tennis courts in Cattenom, at the Preisch Golf Course in Basse-Rentgen, and even at the Volmerange-les-Mines Shooting Range for a full immersion in shooting.

On certain days, group sizes will be reduced to ensure optimal supervision. Bus transportation, in the event of a change in location between the morning and afternoon, will be provided by the CCCE. More information at ccce.fr

L’événement Micados Été 2026 Cattenom a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS