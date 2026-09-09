MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire Église Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle
jeudi 1 octobre 2026 · Église Saint-Sauveur · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire
Église Saint-Sauveur 15 Rue Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-01 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-01
Date(s) :
2026-10-01
il Convito fête ses 10 ans en 2026 avec un nouveau projet autour des Cantates de Johann Sebastian Bach pour alto solo, œuvres demandant une totale virtuosité vocale et ayant la particularité de faire dialoguer un orgue soliste étincelant avec la voix.
.
Église Saint-Sauveur 15 Rue Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Convito will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026 with a new project centered on Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas for solo alto—works that demand total vocal virtuosity and are distinguished by the interplay between a sparkling solo organ and the human voice.
L’événement MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- Conférence Cartographie d’Aunis et Saintonge 2 000 ans de représentation Muséum d’histoire naturelle Bibliothèque La Rochelle 9 septembre 2026
- Animation Les petits déjeuners de la forme Espace Bernard Giraudeau La Rochelle 10 septembre 2026
- VANESSA PARADIS + 1ÈRE PARTIE, La Sirène, La Rochelle 10 septembre 2026
- ANNE DEPETRINI COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 11 septembre 2026
- Spectacle Mon Premier One Drag Show Les Cabanes Urbaines La Rochelle 11 septembre 2026