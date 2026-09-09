MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire Église Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire

Église Saint-Sauveur 15 Rue Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-01 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-01

Date(s) :

2026-10-01

il Convito fête ses 10 ans en 2026 avec un nouveau projet autour des Cantates de Johann Sebastian Bach pour alto solo, œuvres demandant une totale virtuosité vocale et ayant la particularité de faire dialoguer un orgue soliste étincelant avec la voix.

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Église Saint-Sauveur 15 Rue Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

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English :

Convito will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026 with a new project centered on Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas for solo alto—works that demand total vocal virtuosity and are distinguished by the interplay between a sparkling solo organ and the human voice.

L’événement MM Festival 2026 Bach Cantates I | La soirée d’anniversaire La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle