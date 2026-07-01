Informations pratiques

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel

Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel Corrèze

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-17 2026-07-18 2026-07-19

Le foyer rural de Camps propose un week-end d’animations conviviales pour les familles. Petits et grands sont invités à participer aux nombreuses animations proposées tout au long du week-end, comme un concert en plein air, un concours de pétanque en doublette ainsi qu’une journée festive réunissant cérémonie commémorative, tombola et restauration. Une vente de pâtisseries, thé et café est également organisée au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer. .

Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel 19430 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 50 21 53 68 india-bac@outlook.fr

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English : Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments

L’événement Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par Corrèze Tourisme