Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel
vendredi 17 juillet 2026 · Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel
Informations pratiques
Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel
Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments
Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel Corrèze
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-17 2026-07-18 2026-07-19
Le foyer rural de Camps propose un week-end d’animations conviviales pour les familles. Petits et grands sont invités à participer aux nombreuses animations proposées tout au long du week-end, comme un concert en plein air, un concours de pétanque en doublette ainsi qu’une journée festive réunissant cérémonie commémorative, tombola et restauration. Une vente de pâtisseries, thé et café est également organisée au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer. .
Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel 19430 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 50 21 53 68 india-bac@outlook.fr
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English : Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments
L’événement Mom’en fête, fête les 4 éléments Camps-Saint-Mathurin-Léobazel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par Corrèze Tourisme
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