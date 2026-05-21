MURET LATINO PARC JEAN JAURÉS Muret
MURET LATINO PARC JEAN JAURÉS Muret samedi 6 juin 2026.
Muret
MURET LATINO
PARC JEAN JAURÉS Boulevard Aristide Briand Muret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Un week-end aux sons cubains et autres, salsa, son, bachata dominicaine.
Un week-end aux sons cubains et autres (salsa, son, bachata dominicaine…) avec concerts, spectacles, cours de danse, ruedas, restauration et marché artisanal.
Bénéfices reversés à l’association Via Sahel afin de financer les projets au Burkina Faso et au Sénégal. .
PARC JEAN JAURÉS Boulevard Aristide Briand Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 51 91 95
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A weekend of Cuban and other sounds, salsa, son and Dominican bachata.
L’événement MURET LATINO Muret a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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