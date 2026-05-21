MURET LATINO PARC JEAN JAURÉS Muret

Muret

MURET LATINO

PARC JEAN JAURÉS Boulevard Aristide Briand Muret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Un week-end aux sons cubains et autres, salsa, son, bachata dominicaine.

Un week-end aux sons cubains et autres (salsa, son, bachata dominicaine…) avec concerts, spectacles, cours de danse, ruedas, restauration et marché artisanal.

Bénéfices reversés à l’association Via Sahel afin de financer les projets au Burkina Faso et au Sénégal. .

PARC JEAN JAURÉS Boulevard Aristide Briand Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 51 91 95

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English :

A weekend of Cuban and other sounds, salsa, son and Dominican bachata.

L’événement MURET LATINO Muret a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE