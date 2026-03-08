Ocean Fifty

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-27

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-04-27

Sainte-Maxime accueille pour la deuxième fois Ocean Fifty Séries !

.

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Ocean Fifty

Get ready for the thrill of the Ocean Fifty Series’ return in 2026, a spectacular sailing event where the impressive 15-meter ocean-going multihulls, true speed machines of the sea, will gather for another stage of the season.



Between races in the Gulf and coastal courses, the crews will offer an intense spectacle on the water, punctuated by spectacular maneuvers and close-quarters battles. A unique opportunity to admire these exceptional boats and experience the atmosphere of a major sailing competition.



On land, the event will also offer activities for everyone: stands, exhibitions, and opportunities to discover water sports, organized by the sports department and local associations.



Whether you’re a sailing enthusiast or simply curious, come share in this unmissable maritime event and feel the excitement of the Ocean Fifty in the heart of the bay.



The detailed program and highlights of the 2026 edition will be revealed soon.



All information can be found at: www.oceanfifty.com

L’événement Ocean Fifty Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime