On mange au marché Champniers
On mange au marché Champniers samedi 6 juin 2026.
Champniers
On mange au marché
Place de l’église Champniers Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 11:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-06-06 2026-07-04 2026-08-01 2026-09-05 2026-10-03 2026-12-12
La commune vous donne rendez-vous pour l’événement On mange au marché . Le principe profiter du marché et déjeuner dans une ambiance conviviale, animée par des concerts gratuits.
Alors venez profiter d’un moment festif et gourmand autour du marché !
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Place de l’église Champniers 16430 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 60 74 74 31
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The commune invites you to the On mange au marché event. The idea is to enjoy the market and have lunch in a convivial atmosphere, with free live music.
Come and enjoy a festive, gourmet meal at the market!
L’événement On mange au marché Champniers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême
À voir aussi à Champniers (Charente)
- Dans la Lune, Espace Paul Dambier – Champniers, Champniers 2 juin 2026
- Exposition Archi Texture Médiathèque Lucien Deschamps Champniers 15 juin 2026
- Festiv’été #5 Rue des Colverts Champniers 20 juin 2026
- Ball Trap Champniers 29 août 2026