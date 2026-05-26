Champniers

On mange au marché

Place de l’église Champniers Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 11:30:00

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-06-06 2026-07-04 2026-08-01 2026-09-05 2026-10-03 2026-12-12

La commune vous donne rendez-vous pour l’événement On mange au marché . Le principe profiter du marché et déjeuner dans une ambiance conviviale, animée par des concerts gratuits.



Alors venez profiter d’un moment festif et gourmand autour du marché !

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Place de l’église Champniers 16430 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 60 74 74 31

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The commune invites you to the On mange au marché event. The idea is to enjoy the market and have lunch in a convivial atmosphere, with free live music.



Come and enjoy a festive, gourmet meal at the market!

L’événement On mange au marché Champniers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême