Paradoxe Experience Tour de Termes d’Armagnac TERMES-D’ARMAGNAC Termes-d’Armagnac

Informations pratiques

Termes-d’Armagnac

Paradoxe Experience à la Tour

TERMES-D’ARMAGNAC 185 Rue du Château Termes-d’Armagnac Gers

Tarif : – – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 16:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Un lieu d’exception, une programmation exceptionnelle, une expérience hors du commun. Bienvenue dans la première édition Paradoxe Expérience.

Paradoxe Expérience vous invite à vivre bien plus qu’un festival une véritable expérience au cœur de la Tour de Termes d’Armagnac. Installé sur son parvis avec un point de vue exceptionnel, l’événement mêle patrimoine, musique techno, gastronomie locale et convivialité dans un cadre unique.

Tout au long de la soirée, profitez d’une programmation musicale variée avec le collectif ALTITUDE, DJ Clem et notre tête d’affiche Skrenzo. Découvrez des producteurs locaux, des espaces de restauration, des animations et une scénographie pensée pour sublimer ce lieu d’exception. De 16 h Jusqu’à 2 h du matin, le parvis transformé en piste de danse, la buvette et la restauration vous accompagneront pour partager un moment suspendu dans le temps, placé sous le signe de la fête, de la découverte et du partage.

*Les places sont limitées et disponibles uniquement sur notre billetterie. Aucun billet ne sera vendu sur place.

*Evènement strictement réservé aux personnes majeures (18 ans et plus). Une pièce d’identité originale pourra être demandée à l’entrée. Toute personne ne pouvant justifier de son âge se verra refuser l’accès, sans remboursement.

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TERMES-D’ARMAGNAC 185 Rue du Château Termes-d’Armagnac 32400 Gers Occitanie

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English :

An exceptional venue, an exceptional lineup, an extraordinary experience. Welcome to the first edition of Paradoxe Exp%E9rience.

Paradoxe Expérience invites you to enjoy much more than just a festival: a true experience in the heart of the Tour de Termes d’Armagnac. Set on its forecourt with a breathtaking view, the event blends heritage, techno music, local cuisine, and a warm, friendly atmosphere in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Throughout the evening, enjoy a varied musical lineup featuring the ALTITUDE collective, DJ Clem, and our headliner, Skrenzo. Discover local producers, food and beverage areas, entertainment, and a stage design crafted to enhance this exceptional venue. From 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the plaza will be transformed into a dance floor, and the bar and food stands will be there to help you share a moment suspended in time—a celebration of festivity, discovery, and togetherness.

*Seats are limited and available only through our ticketing system. No tickets will be sold at the door.

*This event is strictly for adults (18 and older). You may be asked to present a valid form of identification at the entrance. Anyone unable to verify their age will be denied entry, with no refund.

L’événement Paradoxe Experience à la Tour Termes-d’Armagnac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65