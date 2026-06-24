Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Sainte-Maxime

Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-29 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-29 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-29

Petits et grands, laissez-vous porter par le plaisir de jouer avec la sensation de fraîcheur…

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Part’âge in a bag-in-box: ice cube freshness

Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness…

A refreshing moment of relaxation and bonding between parents and children, guided by the staff of the City’s Early Childhood Center.

Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness… Come touch, handle, and have fun with colorful ice cubes!

L’événement Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime