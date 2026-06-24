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Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime mercredi 29 juillet 2026.

Lieu
Carré Léon Gaumont
Adresse
107 route du Plan de la Tour
Ville
83120 Sainte-Maxime
Département
Var
Début
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Tarif

Sainte-Maxime

Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-29

Petits et grands, laissez-vous porter par le plaisir de jouer avec la sensation de fraîcheur…
  .

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70  bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Part’âge in a bag-in-box: ice cube freshness

Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness…
A refreshing moment of relaxation and bonding between parents and children, guided by the staff of the City’s Early Childhood Center.
Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness… Come touch, handle, and have fun with colorful ice cubes!

L’événement Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime

À voir aussi à Sainte-Maxime (Var)