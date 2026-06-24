Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime
Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime mercredi 29 juillet 2026.
Sainte-Maxime
Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons
Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
Petits et grands, laissez-vous porter par le plaisir de jouer avec la sensation de fraîcheur…
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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70 bibliotheque@ste-maxime.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Part’âge in a bag-in-box: ice cube freshness
Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness…
A refreshing moment of relaxation and bonding between parents and children, guided by the staff of the City’s Early Childhood Center.
Children and adults alike, let yourselves be carried away by the pleasure of playing with the sensation of coolness… Come touch, handle, and have fun with colorful ice cubes!
L’événement Part’âge en bib fraîcheur glaçons Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime
À voir aussi à Sainte-Maxime (Var)
- Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime 30 juin 2026
- Visite guidée de la tour carrée maison des traditions Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime 2 juillet 2026
- Les Nuits de la Nartelle “Regards Croisés” Trio George Sand Chapelle de la Nartelle Sainte-Maxime 2 juillet 2026
- Immersion aquatique La Pointe des Sardinaux Sainte-Maxime 3 juillet 2026
- Soirée estivale District 12 par la troupe z dance Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 3 juillet 2026