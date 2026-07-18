Informations pratiques

Prades

PASS CANIGO EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR

167 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-18 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18 2026-08-08

La formule idéale pour découvrir le Patrimoine et le terroir du Conflent avec un guide. Circuit empruntant les balcons nord avec des vues panoramiques sur le Canigó. L’itinéraire se termine par un circuit en 4×4 dans le domaine de Domanova et une dégustation au caveau.

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167 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

The perfect way to explore the heritage and local culture of the Conflent region with a guide. This tour follows the northern ridges, offering panoramic views of Mont Canigou. The itinerary concludes with a 4×4 tour of the Domanova estate and a wine tasting at the cellar.

L’événement PASS CANIGO EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO