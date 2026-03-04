PE IRSD (eq.4): Victor Lefebvre « Evolution of regulatory chromatin contacts: insights from duplicated genes », Salle Délégation INSERM, Toulouse

PE IRSD (eq.4): Victor Lefebvre « Evolution of regulatory chromatin contacts: insights from duplicated genes » Vendredi 22 mai, 13h30 Salle Délégation INSERM Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-22T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-22T15:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-22T13:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-22T15:00:00+02:00

Victor Lefebvre: « Evolution of regulatory contacts: insights from duplicated genes »

Victor Lefebvre est un étudiant en thèse, co-encadré par Sarah Djebali (IRSD, eq.4), Anamaria Neculea (LBBE, Lyon) et Sylvain Foissac (GenPhySE, Toulouse).

Vendredi 22 Mai à 13h30, en visioconférence (lien TEAMS)

Salle Délégation INSERM Casselardit Toulouse 31300 Casselardit Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/36381793666220?p=m8POaC7tlTwb6hrhNB »}]

PE IRSD