Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY

22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08

fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc

Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge

Snack et buvette sur place

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Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc

Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge

Snack et buvette sur place

Annulé en cas de pluie .

22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 78 70

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English : PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY

Participatory play and crêpe party at Le Bouloc campsite

Hat-trick show: Petite fripouille by the Tapis Rouge company

Snacks and refreshments on site

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L’événement PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB