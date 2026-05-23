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PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 22 Avenue du Lac

Ville : 34260 Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY

22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc
Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge
Snack et buvette sur place
v
Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc
Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge
Snack et buvette sur place
Annulé en cas de pluie   .

22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 78 70 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY

Participatory play and crêpe party at Le Bouloc campsite
Hat-trick show: Petite fripouille by the Tapis Rouge company
Snacks and refreshments on site
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L’événement PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Ceilhes-et-Rocozels (Hérault)