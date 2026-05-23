PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY
22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-07-08
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc
Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge
Snack et buvette sur place
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Pièce de théâtre participative et crêpe-party au camping Le Bouloc
Spectacle au chapeau Petite fripouille par la compagnie Tapis Rouge
Snack et buvette sur place
Annulé en cas de pluie .
22 Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 78 70
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY
Participatory play and crêpe party at Le Bouloc campsite
Hat-trick show: Petite fripouille by the Tapis Rouge company
Snacks and refreshments on site
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L’événement PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Ceilhes-et-Rocozels (Hérault)
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- BALADE EN CALÈCHE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 6 juillet 2026
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