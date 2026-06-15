PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944 Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal
PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944 Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal samedi 18 juillet 2026.
Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal
PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944
Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Spectacle mémoriel sur les évènements survenue en juin 1944 dans la région, combat dans la nuit du 6 au 7 au col de Fontjun.
RDV Cour de l’école primaire de Plaisance
Participation au chapeau
Petite restauration sur place
Réservation avant 14/07/2026 au 04 67 23 69 04
Spectacle mémoriel sur les évènements survenue en juin 1944 dans la région, combat dans la nuit du 6 au 7 au col de Fontjun.
RDV Cour de l’école primaire de Plaisance
Participation au chapeau
Petite restauration sur place
Réservation avant 14/07/2026 au 04 67 23 69 04 .
Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal 34610 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 04
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Commemorative performance about the events that took place in the region in June 1944, including the battle on the night of June 6–7 at the Col de Fontjun.
Meet at the courtyard of the Plaisance Elementary School
Donations welcome
Light refreshments available on site
Reservations required by July 14, 2026, at 04 67 23 69 04
L’événement PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944 Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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