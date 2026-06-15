Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal

PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944

Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Spectacle mémoriel sur les évènements survenue en juin 1944 dans la région, combat dans la nuit du 6 au 7 au col de Fontjun.

RDV Cour de l’école primaire de Plaisance

Participation au chapeau

Petite restauration sur place

Réservation avant 14/07/2026 au 04 67 23 69 04

Spectacle mémoriel sur les évènements survenue en juin 1944 dans la région, combat dans la nuit du 6 au 7 au col de Fontjun.

RDV Cour de l’école primaire de Plaisance

Participation au chapeau

Petite restauration sur place

Réservation avant 14/07/2026 au 04 67 23 69 04 .

Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal 34610 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 04

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Commemorative performance about the events that took place in the region in June 1944, including the battle on the night of June 6–7 at the Col de Fontjun.

Meet at the courtyard of the Plaisance Elementary School

Donations welcome

Light refreshments available on site

Reservations required by July 14, 2026, at 04 67 23 69 04

L’événement PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE SUR LES ÉVÈNEMENTS DE JUIN 1944 Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB