PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage
PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage mercredi 26 août 2026.
Valras-Plage
PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE
4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-26
fin : 2026-08-26
Date(s) :
2026-08-26
Vivez un véritable show musical des tableaux vibrants, du chant, de la danse et des costumes, pour traverser le monde de New York à l’Inde, en passant par l’Espagne et l’Afrique.
Un spectacle musical aux multiples tableaux. Chants, danse et costumes composent une traversée de styles et de destinations, de New York à l’Inde, en passant par l’Espagne ou l’Afrique. Une soirée construite comme un voyage scénique rythmé et visuel. .
4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr
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English : PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE
Experience a real musical show: vibrant tableaux, singing, dancing and costumes, as we travel the world from New York to India, Spain and Africa.
L’événement PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Valras-Plage (Hérault)
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- OPENING MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 23 juin 2026
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- MARDIS DE VALRAS Valras-Plage 30 juin 2026