Valras-Plage

PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE

4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-26

fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :

2026-08-26

Vivez un véritable show musical des tableaux vibrants, du chant, de la danse et des costumes, pour traverser le monde de New York à l’Inde, en passant par l’Espagne et l’Afrique.

Un spectacle musical aux multiples tableaux. Chants, danse et costumes composent une traversée de styles et de destinations, de New York à l’Inde, en passant par l’Espagne ou l’Afrique. Une soirée construite comme un voyage scénique rythmé et visuel. .

4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06 mairie@ville-valras-plage.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE

Experience a real musical show: vibrant tableaux, singing, dancing and costumes, as we travel the world from New York to India, Spain and Africa.

L’événement PLANET’CABARET VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par 34 ADT34